Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $3.37 Million in Boeing Co (BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $348.80 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.01.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

