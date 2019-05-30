Kellogg (K) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,375 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $163,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,851,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/kellogg-k-is-ceredex-value-advisors-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.