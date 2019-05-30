Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 293,002 shares during the quarter. WABCO comprises 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of WABCO worth $342,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of WABCO by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,730,000 after acquiring an additional 378,995 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

WBC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $130.78. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,300. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.60.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.21). WABCO had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

