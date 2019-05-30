Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NationalResearchCorp . (NRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,897,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,483 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NationalResearchCorp . worth $111,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the first quarter worth $512,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the first quarter worth $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . by 10,395.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get NationalResearchCorp . alerts:

In related news, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 6,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 113,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,422 in the last 90 days.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:NRC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,894. NationalResearchCorp . has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in NationalResearchCorp . (NRC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/kayne-anderson-rudnick-investment-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-nationalresearchcorp-nrc.html.

About NationalResearchCorp .

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for NationalResearchCorp . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NationalResearchCorp . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.