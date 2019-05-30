Jury.Online Token (JOT) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Exchanges

Jury.Online Token (CURRENCY:JOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Jury.Online Token has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Jury.Online Token has a total market capitalization of $207,968.00 and approximately $5,868.00 worth of Jury.Online Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jury.Online Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00391579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.46 or 0.02210187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00154700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Jury.Online Token’s total supply is 18,601,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,061,687 tokens. Jury.Online Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Jury.Online . The official website for Jury.Online Token is jury.online

Jury.Online Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jury.Online Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jury.Online Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jury.Online Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

