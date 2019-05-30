JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38.01 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.68. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In related news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,819.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

