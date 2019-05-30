Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $367.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

