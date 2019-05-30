JinkoSolar (JKS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JKS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE JKS opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5,868.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 333,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 97,192 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

