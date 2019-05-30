Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 598.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.29 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-boosts-position-in-first-financial-bancorp-ffbc.html.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.