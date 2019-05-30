Jaguar Health (JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.18. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 38042 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.
