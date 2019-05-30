J.Jill (JILL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $692.137-706.262 million.J.Jill also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

NYSE JILL opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other J.Jill news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,174,288.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,953.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of J.Jill worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

