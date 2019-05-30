istar (STAR) Trading Up 5.4% on Insider Buying Activity

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 1,459,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 691,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Specifically, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,345.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,726,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,671,467.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 98,678 shares of company stock worth $2,327,276 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. JMP Securities cut istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $620.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in istar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in istar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in istar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in istar by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in istar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

istar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

