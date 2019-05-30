istar (STAR) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

istar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STAR. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.00. istar has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $11.44.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that istar will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,345.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,726,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,671,467.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 98,678 shares of company stock worth $2,327,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at $7,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in istar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after acquiring an additional 603,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in istar by 145.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 473,697 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in istar by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 524,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 222,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

