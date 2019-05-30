iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,276,702 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 8,134,673 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,763,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $53.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

