iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 83.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,949 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.89 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

