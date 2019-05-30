iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) Position Reduced by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 95.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,761 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,301,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

