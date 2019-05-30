Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 30th (AMS, DMGT, HENKY, HFWA, HGV, HOS, HTBK, IMBBY, IMIAY, JE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 30th:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an add rating.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a hold rating.

