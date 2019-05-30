Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,098 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 15th total of 1,053,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 155,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

