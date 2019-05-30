Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

