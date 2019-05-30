INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Stake Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 687.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 63,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,366,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 52.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

INTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

INTL stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.55. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

