Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,302.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,302 ($17.01) and last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.91), with a volume of 89439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,298 ($16.96).

ICP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,509 ($19.72) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,426.80 ($18.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

