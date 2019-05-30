Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IART. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of IART traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 260,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $359.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $277,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock worth $2,568,469 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,536,000 after purchasing an additional 210,960 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,473,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,457,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,385,000 after purchasing an additional 149,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $160,102,000 after purchasing an additional 688,761 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after purchasing an additional 426,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

