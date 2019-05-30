Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $15.28 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 865,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/intact-investment-management-inc-takes-15-28-million-position-in-pan-american-silver-corp-paas.html.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.