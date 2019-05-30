Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 66,100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $100,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.12.

CNI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,753. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 29.86%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.3982 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 66,100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/intact-investment-management-inc-sells-66100-shares-of-canadian-national-railway-cni.html.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.