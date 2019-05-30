Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) CEO Sells 5,105 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $598,050.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,912,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $124.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

