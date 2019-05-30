Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Director Sells 187 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $11,885.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,707.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Linda Johnson Rice sold 180 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $12,195.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Linda Johnson Rice sold 180 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $12,731.40.

On Friday, March 1st, Linda Johnson Rice sold 180 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $14,833.80.

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.87. 437,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,410. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Argus lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GrubHub from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

