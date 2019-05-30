Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Insider Sells 24,399 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,399 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $2,988,877.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Deschutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 13,167 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,957.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

