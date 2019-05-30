Insider Buying: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) insider Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WTRH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 919,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,464. The stock has a market cap of $516.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waitr in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

