Insider Buying: II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,331.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
II-VI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. 753,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,033. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.21. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
