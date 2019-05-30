Insider Buying: American National Insurance (ANAT) Insider Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) insider Shannon Lee Smith acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $23,106.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,380.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANAT stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,037,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 178,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 75,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,406,000 after buying an additional 53,151 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 2,094.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/insider-buying-american-national-insurance-anat-insider-purchases-200-shares-of-stock.html.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.