Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPL by 96.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after buying an additional 2,030,363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

