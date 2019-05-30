Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amc Networks by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Amc Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $52.83 on Thursday. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.39. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 152.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $784.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/icon-wealth-partners-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-amc-networks-inc-amcx.html.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.