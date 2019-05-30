HyperCash (HC) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $62.69 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00017376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance and Coinnest. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00390437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.02232424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00153586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004077 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Allcoin, ZB.COM, EXX, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

