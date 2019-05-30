HUYA (HUYA) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUYA. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of HUYA opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 211.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 80.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 44.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in HUYA by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 182.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

