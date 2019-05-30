Hurricane Energy (HUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON:HUR opened at GBX 59.53 ($0.78) on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 60.75 ($0.79). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other Hurricane Energy news, insider Roy Kelly sold 3,527,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £1,587,375.45 ($2,074,187.18).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

