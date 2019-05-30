Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,219 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $257,771.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

