Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $44,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $257,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

