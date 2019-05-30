HP Inc. (HPQ) Position Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 267.2% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 128,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 93,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 28.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,176,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,282,000 after acquiring an additional 483,807 shares during the period. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 317,363 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 124,020 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 313,237 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 106,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,620. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/hp-inc-hpq-position-lifted-by-wesbanco-bank-inc.html.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.