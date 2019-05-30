Horseman Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.4% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $152.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $396.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.85.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

