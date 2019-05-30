Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Increased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $164.37 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

