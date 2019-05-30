Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HMC stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4,049.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,011.69 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $60.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

