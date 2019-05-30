Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard Potter acquired 10,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.