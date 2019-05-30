Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.29 and a 1 year high of $131.79. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $837,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $164,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,585,119 shares of company stock valued at $451,408,885 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

