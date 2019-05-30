Heico (HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 45074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.11.

The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Heico in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Heico from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $137,090.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $102,505.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,198,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $774,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,756 shares of company stock worth $2,022,171 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heico by 751.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 60.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Heico by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Heico (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

