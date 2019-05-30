Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Receives $42.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.93 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,289 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

