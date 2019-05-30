Head to Head Survey: Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) versus SandRidge Permian Trust (PER)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and SandRidge Permian Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 63.14% 18.94% 18.94% SandRidge Permian Trust 83.50% 20.80% 20.80%

Dividends

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. SandRidge Permian Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and SandRidge Permian Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 3.06 $5.16 million N/A N/A SandRidge Permian Trust $29.86 million 3.50 $25.33 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Sandridge Mississippian Trust I on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

