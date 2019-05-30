HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,198,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,375 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,331,000 after acquiring an additional 304,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.16.

GD stock opened at $162.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

