HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

“Our $28 price target (from $26) is based on an overall 80% probability of success adjusted-DCF analysis including just Korsuva U.S. sales in CKD-aP, comprising peak IV Korsuva annual sales over $500M in the hemodialysis population, and further risk-discount oral Korsuva sales in Stage 3-5 CKD. The latter oral component’s $100M peak sales in our model reflects still a conservative 40% probability of success ($300M de-risked). Our DCF reflects a 10% WACC discount and 0% terminal growth beyond 2028.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

CARA opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $306,703.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 9,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $166,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,691.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,833 shares of company stock worth $846,560. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

