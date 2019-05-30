Hartline Investment Corp Has $5.69 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 124.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,965,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after buying an additional 2,201,039 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 760,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

Shares of ZG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,254. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

