Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) Receives GBX 1,943 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,943 ($25.39).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,054 ($26.84) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 17,346 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,779 ($23.25), for a total value of £308,585.34 ($403,221.40).

Shares of HL stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,276 ($29.74). 462,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97). The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.89.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.